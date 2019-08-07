The Big Newtons
Buy Now

The Big Newtons of Lewiston played at Pioneer Park in Grangeville on Aug. 1 as part of the summer concert series.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
The Big Newtons
Buy Now

Those attending the final concert of the summer concert series at Grangeville's Pioneer Park enjoyed a warm evening and the music of Lewiston's The Big Newtons.

The last in the Grangeville Arts/Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series was held at Pioneer Park Aug. 1. Attendees enjoyed a warm, breezy summer night as they listened and danced to The Big Newtons out of Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.