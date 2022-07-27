GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is currently investigating last week’s motorcycle versus car accident that seriously injured one person.
The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old male, was transported by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. ISP policy is to not identify crash victims. The victim was wearing a helmet.
The incident was reported last Friday, July 22, at 4:56 p.m. on State Highway 13, three miles east of Grangeville. A 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was northbound on SH 13 when it lost control and crossed the center line. A 2006 BMW sedan, traveling southbound, attempted to avoid a collision with the motorcycle and exited the roadway into the ditch on the right shoulder. The driver of the Yamaha was unable to regain control and collided with the BMW.
The driver of the BMW, a 74-year-old male, was uninjured.
The roadway was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours. Scene assistance was provided by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Hospital Ambulance, Idaho Transportation Department, Frank’s Towing and Les Schwab Tire Center (Grangeville).
