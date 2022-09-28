A South Dakota motorcyclist suffered minor injuries following a Sunday afternoon collision with a bear on U.S. Highway 12.
Rick W. Knobe, 75, of Sioux Falls, was transported to Syringa Hospital, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), suffering from a sore shoulder and road rash. He was wearing a helmet.
And the bear? ICSO reported Knobe stating the bear laid in the road for a bit after the accident and then ran back up the bank.
The incident was reported Sept. 25 at approximately 1:05 p.m. at milepost 110, around 13 miles east of Lowell. Knobe was riding a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound, traveling between 45-50 mph, when a small black bear ran from the right side of the roadway into his lane, and he struck it dead center. Knobe was thrown from the bike, which then slid down the road approximately 40 feet, coming to rest in the westbound lane.
The roadway was partially blocked as a result, and it was fully reopened around 4:22 p.m.
Assisting ICSO on scene were Kooskia Ambulance, Lowell QRU, Idaho State Police and Idaho Fish and Game. Dale’s Rescue Towing provided wrecker services.
