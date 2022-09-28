Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) logo

A South Dakota motorcyclist suffered minor injuries following a Sunday afternoon collision with a bear on U.S. Highway 12.

Rick W. Knobe, 75, of Sioux Falls, was transported to Syringa Hospital, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), suffering from a sore shoulder and road rash. He was wearing a helmet.

