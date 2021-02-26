In the midst of a pandemic that has lasted nearly a year now, health care is one of the biggest issues within battling COVID-19.
House Bill 216, which gives the Department of Health and Welfare an extra $369 million plus, will fund the bills incurred by Idahoans that participate in Medicaid and Medicaid Expansion. It passed 37 - 31, a close call.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who is the sponsor of bill 216, mentioned rural hospitals and those on Medicaid within those hospitals not being able to receive care, and those areas lacking nurses and health professionals to be able to help with the ongoing pandemic. Helping Medicaid pay the bills to then be able to help those enrolled in Medicaid is something Troy believes is Idaho’s responsibility, since Idaho citizens voted to expand Medicaid in the last election.
“I’m concerned about those rural hospitals,” said Troy. “They are struggling to keep their nurses on board.”
The main point that people from both parties could agree on was that Idaho has to be accountable in paying its bills - regardless of if they disagree on the concept of Medicaid or not.
The expansion was voted on by citizens and passed by the legislature that Medicaid would expand to cover those who were ineligible for subsidies and ineligible for Medicaid. In 2020, that gap closed to cover 53,000 people as of last January, and a year later projections are much higher - nearing about 92,000.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, was very adamant that Idaho should be able to fund things on its own, rather than also using some federal money to help fund programs.
“Let’s find ways to fund things ourselves and stop spending other people’s money,” said Nate.
During the debate on the floor, Nate made it clear he was against the expansion already since his district did not vote for it.
“Do I fund a program my district didn’t want?” Nate asked.
Even though his district, District 34, may not have voted for it, they still have 4,438 people on Medicaid expansion, and 9,806 people on Medicaid in general.
The Eastern Idaho Medical Center, which is just outside of Rexburg, was in a crisis in December. They were dividing up surgeries and nurses from the resources they had based on who was more likely to survive. It was a dire situation for EIMC, and many other Idaho hospitals had the same issue. The resources were simply just not available.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, was also opposed to bill 216. He said that Idaho simply cannot afford to use federal money.
“We are committing our children to economic slavery,” said Barbieri.
The federal government has to fund a good part of Idaho’s expenditures, since Idaho’s low wages force its hand to cover the gap. This involves medical expenditures, social services and even infrastructure and technology. This is due to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage which is computed using the state’s per capita income. Idaho has the fourth lowest per capita income in the nation, so using federal money will not change until Idaho’s income does.
Troy said if this bill ends up not going through, the program will not be able to pay bills that go out to providers across Idaho. Hospitals and health providers may not be able to keep their doors open any longer, since Troy pointed out that they are already struggling as it is.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, maintained Troy’s view that Idaho needs to continue to pay its bills.
“The money has been spent, the obligations are due, that’s what Idaho does,” said Youngblood.
House Bill 216 will move on to the Senate for its evaluation there, where it will be read and voted on. If passed, it will move to the Governor for him to sign.
If not passed, Troy believes we will continue to keep seeing legislation like this reappear and see health care fail at the hands of unavailable funds. It’s up to Idaho to decide what to do when its hospitals and health care providers are wrestling with COVID-19.
