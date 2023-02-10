BOISE – House Bill 63, on counselors and therapists, was passed by the House Health and Welfare Committee with a ‘do pass recommendation’ and will be sent to the House floor.
The legislation’s Statement of Purpose says it is “to provide that no person providing counseling or therapy services will be required to counsel or serve a client regarding goals, outcomes, or behaviors that conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.”
There was testimony for and against the bill during its public hearing on Feb. 9.
Supporters of the bill said the bill will help protect therapists, clients and families, and provide therapists and counselors with the safety of being able to transfer clientele due to the fact their held principles do not align.
Opponents of the bill said it would be damaging to the client because it could be seen by the client that they are unworthy of help. Those against the bill brought forth information that a counselor or therapist should be able to put their personal principles aside and help the client as that is their job. If the client and professional don’t seem fit for each other, then a transfer can occur, but having the transfer occur due to personal principles is unethical, according to opposition testimony offered at the hearing.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Julianne Young (R-Blackfoot), spoke after testimony and said the bill does not require a counselor or therapist to turn a client away due to the difference in principle, but it is an option.
The committee voted to send HB 63 to the House floor with a ‘do-pass’ recommendation. It must pass there, and in the Senate, and then be signed by the governor to become law.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.