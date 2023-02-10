Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – House Bill 63, on counselors and therapists, was passed by the House Health and Welfare Committee with a ‘do pass recommendation’ and will be sent to the House floor.

The legislation’s Statement of Purpose says it is “to provide that no person providing counseling or therapy services will be required to counsel or serve a client regarding goals, outcomes, or behaviors that conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.”

