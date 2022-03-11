BOISE – A bill to prevent Idaho officials from revealing where they obtained lethal injection drugs failed to advance out of the Senate Judiciary & Rules Committee earlier this week. House Bill 658 would have provided legal protection from discovery or disclosure for those supplying and manufacturing lethal injections.
The bill would also have protected the individuals from license board discipline due to their involvement in carrying out the death penalty. With the death penalty being an option under Idaho law, this bill doesn’t relate to the pro- or- anti-death penalty debate. HB 658 would shield those who supply and manufacture it with less transparency shared with the public.
The absence of these protections makes it difficult to administer the death penalty, bill supporters said.
The Idaho House passed the bill on Feb. 24, and the bill was sent to the Senate. There was long discussion for and against the bill from the public, state officials, the ACLU and the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held a public hearing on Wednesday, March 8.
“I think we will do a great disservice to the people who we ask to participate in these executions when we leave them in that potential legal Jeopardy and the State of Idaho itself in that way,” said Sen. Grant Burgoyne.
“The courts have determined lethal injection does not violate the constitution and is not cruel and unusual punishment in this context and for me, this is about supporting our public policy in Idaho,” Sen. Todd Lakey said.
Senator Zito supports Senator Burgoyne’s motion by saying she is not against the death penalty, however, increasing secrecy and doing away with transparency is one of the gravest decisions that can be made by the state of Idaho.
“Any time we decrease transparency, anytime we vail it or shroud it, there are problems,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow. “It has to be transparent, it has to be available for the public to hold folks accountable as well as the courts.”
Senator Kelly Anthon motioned to move HB 658 to the Senate with a ‘Do Pass’ recommendation. This motion failed to pass with 4 in favor and 4 against.
Senator Grant Burgoyne made a substitute motion to hold House Bill 658 in committee which failed to pass with 4 in favor and 4 against. House Bill 658 is likely dead for this session.
