BOISE – House Bill 265, to “create a duty of care for promoters, organizers, and performers of sexual exhibitions to take reasonable steps to restrict the access of minors,” passed the House this week, 48-21-1.
This bill’s statement of purpose says, “violations could result in civil liability” and that the bill “would prohibit the use of public facilities and public assets for live performances containing sexual conduct.”
Those in favor of the bill said they are protecting children.
Opponents of the bill were concerned that due to the language and context of the bill, concerts, plays, etc., might also be impacted, but supporters said that wasn’t the case. Opponents also said the issues addressed by the bill are subjective to the beholder. This could be an issue across Idaho due to differences in beliefs.
The bill now goes to the Senate. It must pass there, and be signed by Governor Little, to become law.
