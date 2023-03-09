Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – House Bill 265, to “create a duty of care for promoters, organizers, and performers of sexual exhibitions to take reasonable steps to restrict the access of minors,” passed the House this week, 48-21-1.

This bill’s statement of purpose says, “violations could result in civil liability” and that the bill “would prohibit the use of public facilities and public assets for live performances containing sexual conduct.”

