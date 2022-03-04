BOISE – Idaho’s Senate passed S 1309 which would amend the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection act to allow lawsuits directed against medical providers who performed an abortion considered unlawful. S 1309 states abortion is unlawful once there is a detectable heartbeat from the fetus.
If signed into law, this bill would allow the father, grandparent, aunt/uncle, or sibling of the fetus to take legal action at any time up to four years after the abortion took place. The relative would also receive a minimum of $20,000 in damages, as well as attorney fees.
Members of the Senate gave intense debate for over an hour, including personal experiences and beliefs to accompany their stance.
Senator Patti Anne Lodge (R) is the lead sponsor of S 1309, along with several Republican supporters from the Senate.
“It is human nature to protect those who cannot speak for themselves. Our unborn babies deserve more. They’re our future. They are human life, no matter how small they are,” said Senator Lodge in her closing.
In a committee hearing on Wednesday, March 2, supporters of S 1309 testified that the bill would work to help protect the unborn. They also explained current alternatives for expecting mothers due to unplanned pregnancies, including open adoption.
Senator Doug Ricks (R) acknowledged ancient civilizations and their history of sacrifice and infanticide and questioned the ethics of abortion.
“I wonder how our society is going to be remembered by those who come after us in generations. How are they going to look back at us and what we did with the most innocent of life?... I think we need to look at life and respect it as being precious,” said Senator Ricks.
Debate against this bill addressed legal concerns, regarding the mother’s right and the period of time until an abortion becomes unlawful.
A fetus can develop a detectable heartbeat 5½ to six weeks after gestation; at this point a mother may still be unaware of the pregnancy.
Senator Melissa Wintrow (D) expressed her disapproval, recalling her work at the Women’s Center, involving domestic abuse.
“On top of that, regardless of abuse, regardless of incest, regardless of rape and violence, the bill itself feels violent to me. It feels like an attack on me as a human being, able and capable of my only moral decisions about my body, not a government agency. The whole state of Idaho enabling my family to come after me if I make a choice,” said Wintrow.
Senator Grant Burgoyne (D) referred to section 42 of the Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure highlighting that by his interpretation, he believes passing the legislation would be in violation of the established provision. He further explained how the bill would not protect a pregnant woman’s constitutional rights.
“It [S 1309] also offers abusive partners, family members, a lover to control the life and choice of that patient, also not consistent with Idaho’s values of liberty,” Sen. Burgoyne summarized from an email from a Dr. Rachel Chisausky, of Osteopathic Medicine.
After the debate closed, the vote was 28-6, with one absent and excused. All present Republican senators voted in favor, and all present Democratic senators voted against. S 1309 now moves to the House for consideration.
