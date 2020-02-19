BOISE -- A bill paving the way for shared ambulance districts across county boundaries will make its way to the Senate floor after the Local Government and Taxation committee voted to approve it last Thursday, Feb. 13.
Senate Bill 1332’s sponsor, Sen. Carl Crabtree (R-Grangeville), told the committee the bill would help solve problems common in rural, remote ambulance districts. Current Idaho law has county commissioners also serve as commissioners of that county’s ambulance district. Since commissioners have no authority outside their own counties, providing ambulance service across county lines is difficult and taxes for that service can become “unworkable” and confusing, Crabtree said.
Crabtree’s proposal would offer counties the option of forming independent ambulance districts across county lines, mirroring the code currently used for fire districts in Idaho. County residents could petition commissioners for a new district, triggering a public hearing. If commissioners approve the plan after hearings, county residents would then vote on formation of the new district. Any cities within the proposed district boundaries would have to pass a resolution in support for the proposal to succeed.
The newly formed ambulance district could then elect a board of commissioners independent from the county, allowing communities to share a district across county lines. The bill would also allow those commissioners to create a taxing district coextensive with the new ambulance district, eliminating confusion when one district incorporates multiple counties.
Crabtree said the bill would make ambulance access simpler for rural communities, especially in his Legislative District 7, which includes some of the most sparsely populated areas in the state. Crabtree developed the bill after a suggestion from Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt.
Two small towns in the district, Kooskia and Kamiah, have long expressed interest in creating a joint district to serve both communities. But a county boundary separating them means the two cities—eight miles apart, with a combined 1,700 people—must each find their own resources.
Crabtree said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has held several meetings over the last year to assess problems in rural ambulance districts across the state. Most of them were attended by 10 to 15 people, Crabtree said—but in Idaho County, more than 100 residents turned out with concerns, according to Crabtree.
“I think we have a bill here that will help rural Idaho, and Idaho County especially,” Crabtree said.
Sen. Todd Lakey (R-Nampa), a former Canyon County Commissioner, expressed concern for potential inefficiency under Crabtree’s plan. Lakey said serving as both a county and ambulance district commissioner took a toll on him during his tenure, but the joint function meant easier coordination and didn’t require two separate paid boards.
Crabtree said he thought those kinds of problems could be worked out during the public comment period before any voting takes place. If county commissioners or residents decide creating a district under the new code wouldn’t serve them any better, they can end the process there.
“This would put the decision-making that much closer to the taxpayers, and if it’s inefficient, then they made the choice to be inefficient,” Crabtree said.
Ambulance districts existing before July 1, 2020, would be grandfathered into the new code.
