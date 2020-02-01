Pine Bar boat ramp

Contributed photo / BLM

Workers prepare a cofferdam during low water on the Lower Salmon River in preparation for expansion of the boat ramp at BLM's Pine Bar recreation site.

COTTONWOOD – Through the support and partnership of the Idaho County Waterways Committee, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cottonwood Field Office has completed improvements at the popular Pine Bar boat launch area. 

According to the BLM, the Waterways Committee contributed $80,000, rounding out funding for the project and providing a better and safer recreational experience for the public. 

BLM Pine Bar project 2

Contributed photo / BLM

Thanks to the support of the Idaho County Waterways Committee, BLM's Pine Bar boat ramp was widened to two-lanes and extended further into the river to help ease congestion at the popular launch site. Inspecting the completed project are (left to right) Brandon Cook, Cook and Sons, LLC; Josh Losberger, project foreman; Joe O'Neill, BLM recreation planner; and Denis Duman, Idaho County Commissioner. 

The Pine Bar boat launch is a primary access point to the Lower Salmon River for anglers and recreationists. The site is now open and available for public use.

Because of the popularity of the site, a new 14-foot-wide concrete boat ramp was installed on the upstream side of the current ramp to help accommodate river user traffic. In addition, the existing ramp was extended an additional 10 feet into the river. These improvements will help alleviate safety concerns, user conflicts and potential damage to boat trailers.  

Cook and Sons Construction, LLC, from Grangeville, was the contractor for the project.

BLM Pine Bar project 1

Contributed photo / BLM

The improved boat ramp at BLM's Pine Bar recreation site will provide better access and a safer experience for Lower Salmon river users.

For information about recreation sites— including launch sites— along the Lower Salmon River, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.   

