COTTONWOOD – Through the support and partnership of the Idaho County Waterways Committee, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cottonwood Field Office has completed improvements at the popular Pine Bar boat launch area.
According to the BLM, the Waterways Committee contributed $80,000, rounding out funding for the project and providing a better and safer recreational experience for the public.
The Pine Bar boat launch is a primary access point to the Lower Salmon River for anglers and recreationists. The site is now open and available for public use.
Because of the popularity of the site, a new 14-foot-wide concrete boat ramp was installed on the upstream side of the current ramp to help accommodate river user traffic. In addition, the existing ramp was extended an additional 10 feet into the river. These improvements will help alleviate safety concerns, user conflicts and potential damage to boat trailers.
Cook and Sons Construction, LLC, from Grangeville, was the contractor for the project.
For information about recreation sites— including launch sites— along the Lower Salmon River, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.
