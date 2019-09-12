In May, Bureau of Land Management Idaho state director John F. Ruhs issued a fire prevention order to prohibit the possession or use of steel core/incendiary/tracer ammunition and exploding targets.
In general, the public is asked to be proactive and take precautionary measures while shooting by clearing all flammable materials and rocks away from the target area, and to make sure to have fire safety equipment on hand (shovel, fire extinguisher and/or water).
Studies have shown that sparks from steel core/steel jacketed fragments cause vegetation fires as much as lead core/copper jacketed and solid copper jackets fragments.
The order remains in effect until Oct. 20.
