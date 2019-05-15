The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Idaho is seeking public nominations for open positions on its Resource Advisory Councils (RACs). These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues. Submission deadline is June 14.
The BLM maintains four such advisory committees in Idaho for the agency’s Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Coeur d’Alene Districts. RAC members serve for three-year terms.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an RAC. Nominees will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.
Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application at https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/GetInvolved_RACApplication.pdf
Idaho County falls within the Coeur d’Alene District. Being recruited are two positions in Category 1, three positions in Category 2, and four positions in Category 3. For details on position qualifications and to send nominations: Suzanne Endsley, 208-769-5004. For information: Idaho State RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne, 208-373-4006.
