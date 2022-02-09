GRANGEVILLE — “There is a nationwide blood shortage that impacts even us,” Syringa CEO Abner King told the board at the Jan. 25 meeting.
King explained only part of the problem is a lack of donors; it’s also the staffing and processing.
“And blood has a shelf life, so you can’t just stockpile it,” he added.
Chair Leta Strauss said she was unaware of this shortage.
“I do feel there needs to be more emphasis on younger people being encouraged to donate blood,” Straus stated.
King also reported on a variety of other topics, including COVID-19.
“The fully vaccinated rate in Idaho County remains flat at 29 percent,” he updated, adding that statewide, the average rate is 57.3 percent.
He said that on Jan. 13, the Supreme Court upheld the CMS mandate to vaccinate healthcare workers, and Syringa is in the process of adjusting those deadlines for its employees.
In other news, chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported Syringa has turned over the monoclonal antibody treatments to the sick clinic.
“It appears to be working well. We are still giving this early treatment quite a bit,” she said. “Shane in pharmacy does anticipate supply issues.”
She said COVID numbers in the hospital have been down for the past 30 days.
“It has been a reprieve for staff. We anticipate an uptick in the future and continue to be prepared,” Fortin said.
She said five nurses and the social director in the clinic will be obtaining SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) training, which offers certification to provide therapeutic care.
Department reports:
• Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer said newly hired surgeon Dr. Barry Smith will have a Tuesday through Friday schedule, with Fridays reserved for endoscopy. RN Michaela Erickson will serve as Smith’s nurse.
She also explained that the lab conducted in-house COVID-19 tests with the Cepheid analyzer.
“Reagants are becoming more difficult to obtain, and the testing volume exceeds our supply,” she said. She said a new analyzer, Luminex Aries, is being installed and will alleviate these issues.
“Not only will the reagants be easier to obtain, but we will also be able to perform tests on both machines to meet the volume needs,” she emphasized. In-house tests are not limited to symptomatic patients, and they can provide testing for patients without symptoms due to exposure, pre-operation, and other requests. In-home testing is recommended for individuals who need a COVID status unrelated to required testing.
• Foundation director and thrift store manager Kristi Brooks said gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 came in at $30,437, down 14 percent or $4,828 from the same period last year.
“This is attributed to being closed six retail days, due to COVID, in October and four days during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” she said.
• Director of health and information technology Darla Whitley reported Syringa has contracted with a vendor from Spokane to make repairs to the boilers.
“We will need to wait until weather permits, as the equipment needs to be shut down for two days for the service,” she said.
She also said the upgrade to the oxygen delivery system is ready to be installed; Norco is looking for an available certified medical gas handler to install the system.
“We are also starting the planning process of remodeling one of the patient rooms on the inpatient wing,” she said, adding the foundation/thrift store has provided funds for the project. The room will be ADA-compliant and contain a private shower.
• CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were $78,733, or 3.7 percent of gross costs. The Kootenai Health management agreement for the previous month was $20,070.
