KOOSKIA — At the Nov. 16 Mountain View School District 244 meeting, the board of trustees voted 3-2 to award approximately $250,000 to its 169 employees.
“I feel it’s important to give back to staff, A to Z, for the work they have been doing,” superintendent Todd Fiske said.
He said the money is not a stipend, but funds provided for extra work associated with COVID-19. Money was allocated through Governor Brad Little through the CARES Act.
A number of laptops for teachers and Chromebooks for students have already been purchased with the funds. All CARES Act funds expended must be tied to COVID-19.
Prior to the vote, trustee Brad Lutz said he would like to make sure there are enough learning devices for one-on-one use.
“I’m also concerned about the licenses on each device,” which is about $25 apiece, Lutz said. He said he also wanted to make sure funds were dispersed fairly, as janitorial staff and aids have “just as high of an exposure rate” and have also experienced an extra workload.
Although Fiske agreed all employees have experienced a heaver workload, he felt some were able to complete those tasks during their regular hours while teachers, especially, have had to work a variety of extra hours to prepare at-home work and on-line assignments, as well as be prepared for in-person lesson plans and learning.
“I don’t want to minimize what anyone has done, but I do feel,” there should be a reward for what has impacted beyond the seven-or eight-hour shifts, Fiske said. “Our staff has gone above and beyond during COVID-19.”
The fund allocations were approved 3-2, with trustees Rebecca Warden, Pam Reidlen and Melisa Kaschmitter voting yes and Casey Smith and Lutz voting no.
Allocation of funds will be as follows:
·
Teachers, secretaries and administrators who have been employed by the district from March to the present will receive $1,910 each. Those who began this school year will receive $1,432.
·
Paraprofessionals, custodians/maintenance and transportation personnel employed March through the present will each receive $955; those who started in September will receive $716.
