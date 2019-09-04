KAMIAH -- Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m., Bob Squires will speak in the Welcome Center, 516 Main Street, Kamiah, about early Idaho County homesteads. This is hosted by the Kamiah Valley Historical Society.
Squires will give some general information about homesteads and then tell about specific homesteads, who owned them, the year they were acquired, and any other information or stories relative to individual homesteads that he learned through his research.
During his retirement, Squires has spent hours researching area homesteads. He said it was fun and rewarding and, as a result, he has created important and pertinent information to share with his friends and community.
Squires was a teacher and coach directly after college with a love for track and field. During his years of coaching, his boys won 28 district and regional championships, five state championships, and 16 top-four finishes at state events; the girls also won nine district and regional championships with three state championships.
Squires has been recognized by the Idaho State Athletic Association and been inducted to the North Idaho Hall of Fame for his coaching accomplishments.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Squires was honored when the Kamiah schools and community named the track and football field “The Bob Squires Sports Complex” in honor of his coaching and work with young people during his teaching days and during his retirement.
The Sept. 8 event is free to the public and refreshments will be proved by the museum staff.
