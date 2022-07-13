RIGGINS — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is investigating a body found in the Salmon River last Thursday, July 8.

The deceased has been identified as Douglas Ensbury, 58, of San Gabriel, Calif. Investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

According to ICSO, on July 8, dispatch received a call advising kayakers had found a body in the river approximately three miles above Island Bar on the Salmon River. They were currently waiting at Island Bar. Deputies responded and subsequently identified the person as Ensbury.

In an ICSO statement: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Ensbury’s family as they navigate this difficult time.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments