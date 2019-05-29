RIGGINS -- A body was reportedly recovered on the Salmon River on Sunday, May 26, from a drowning incident on April 26, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office log report.
ICSO was contacted for information, however, no office officials could comment, nor did any return calls for details on the recovery and to confirm the identity of the victim as of press time Tuesday.
Keawe Pestana, 34, of Boise, has been missing since April 26 when he jumped into the Salmon River while trying to help multiple children who fell out of a canoe; the children were wearing life jackets and got out safely. The incident was reported 15 miles up the Big Salmon at Twin Beaches.
