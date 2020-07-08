HARPSTER – The body of the victim in a Saturday morning vehicle accident was recovered from the South Fork of the Clearwater River late Sunday evening, according to the Idaho county Sheriff’s office.
Tyler Cochrell, 20, of Weippe, died following a July 4 crash reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. on State Highway 14 somewhere between mileposts 2 to 5.
The vehicle’s second occupant, Jay Williams, 28, of Orofino, remains under medical treatment, but not in a life-threatening condition, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to ICSO.
The accident remains under investigation. As of press time, the vehicle involved in the incident remains in the river.
That Saturday, according to ICSO, Williams advised he was in a 2014 Dodge pickup when it went into the river. Williams was able to get out of the pickup and a passerby picked him up, at which point he advised Cochrell was still in the vehicle. An initial search by ICSO deputies was unable to locate Cochrell, and at the time, water levels were too high and swift for divers to safely locate or retrieve the vehicle.
On Sunday, July 5, a Harpster resident located Cochrell’s body, which had lodged in brush on an island across from China Garden Road, according to ICSO.
