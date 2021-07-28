KOOSKIA — After nearly a week in effect, a boil order advisory was lifted Tuesday, July 27, for users on the Kooskia water system, following last week’s damage to a main that temporarily shut off service for several hours.
The advisory resulted following a mishap around 11 a.m. last Thursday, July 22, when a 10-inch water main was broken by a city crew excavating to install new water and sewer services on Thenon Street, according to public works superintendent Carlos Martinez. The main runs up to the water reservoir, which provides all the water pressure to Kooskia residents, and the 360,000-gallon tank was close to full at the time of the rupture.
“We were able to get the line turned off and only lost around 40,000 gallons of water,” he said. “But in shutting off the water from the tank it depressurized the entire water system. That stopped all water services to about 350 customers.”
It took the city about seven hours to get the system up and running from the time of the rupture.
Pumping water out of the eight-foot-deep hole exposed a 16-foot section of pipe that was cracked the full length. This was pulled out and replaced, after which the line in the area of the fix needed to be flushed and the system re-pressurized.
“This creates problems with all the air that is in the lines, so we had to bleed the air out through the fire hydrants” Martinez said. “When the water was turned on and mixed with the air in the lines it caused higher than normal pressures and scoured the inside of the water lines. This caused the black film on the inside of the pipes from the buildup of manganese, a naturally occurring mineral in our water, to turn the water a brownish color. We flushed the fire hydrants all over town in an attempt to get as much air and discolored water out of our system. We also added chlorine to our water to disinfect it.”
Concerns for the city during this time, according to Martinez, were contaminates being sucked back into the system due to the negative pressure system when the water got shut off, as well as the lack of a fire suppression system since the entire town was out of water, including all fire hydrants.
The boil advisory was issued, he said, as what contaminants may have been introduced to the system were unknown until test results returned.
In conjunction, the city declared a local disaster emergency, which authorizes Mayor Don Coffman to approve furnishing of aid and assistance, and to request additional assistance to mitigate the existing incident.
“Water is an essential need that we sometimes take for granted until something like this happens,” Martinez said. “I am glad we had everything on hand to fix the pipe and get services reestablished. If we had to order the pipe and fittings to fix this pipe the City of Kooskia would still be without water. I called to get some parts and pipe from our suppliers and was told the wait time for most everything is about three weeks.”
