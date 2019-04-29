Life Flight helicopter used to search Salmon River

A Life Flight helicopter flew the Salmon River east of Riggins last Friday, April 26, in search of a man who went missing after he attempted to rescue children who fell out of a canoe. The children were wearing life jackets, according to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, and got out OK. The man, who authorities have not yet named, had not been located as of Sunday. He is presumed drowned.

 Contributed photo / Idaho County Sheriff’s Office

Updated Information

RIGGINS – Keawe Pestana, 34, of Boise, has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday, April 26. He jumped into the Salmon River while trying to help multiple children who fell out of a canoe; the children were wearing life jackets and got out safely, but the man has not been found despite search efforts headed up by Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and aided by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Life Flight.

The trouble was reported 15 miles up the Big Salmon at Twin Beaches, where Pestana surfaced briefly after he jumped in, but was then not seen again, according an ICSO news release.

Family searched the river until ICSO personnel arrived to assist, and on Saturday and Sunday, the search continued. Efforts to locate him will be by driving the river daily, ICSO stated in the news release.

Those with information are urged to call ICSO at 208-983-1100.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Monday that the man is believed drowned about 15 miles east of town.

If and when additional details are confirmed, the Free Press will make a full report.

