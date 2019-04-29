RIGGINS – An unnamed man has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday, April 26. He jumped into the Salmon River while trying to help multiple children who fell out of a canoe; the children were wearing life jackets and got out safely, but the man has not been found despite search efforts headed up by ICSO and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse.
The Lewiston Tribune reported Monday that the man is believed drowned about 15 miles east of town.
If and when additional details are confirmed, the Free Press will make a full report.
