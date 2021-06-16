WHITE BIRD — “When we drove over the hill, we knew this was the place,” Al Bolden said.
“Yes,” agreed Cheryl Bolden. “No place else compared. It was a beautiful sight.”
That discovery trip was in 1997, and the Boldens have been here ever since.
This year, the Boldens will serve as the 2021 White Bird Days and Rodeo grand marshals.
∙
Al grew up in Mt. View, Okla. During World War II, his family moved to Richmond, Calif., to work in the shipyards. He worked a variety of jobs, including as a cement mason and as a hospital janitor. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked his way through college.
“It took me eight years, but I made it,” he smiled. He majored in economics and labor, and his work ethic caught the eye of Kaiser executive who saw him working concrete. He hired the young Bolden. Ten years later, he was a vice president in the company and retired as a senior vice president in human resources, overseeing 16 regions.
∙
Cheryl was born in Glendale, Calif., and raised in Colorado. She studied to become a nurse and then a nurse practitioner and physicians’ assistant. She was later hired by Kaiser as the manager of clinics.
“I became the person who hired the medical professionals,” she explained.
∙
Al and Cheryl had each been married before. They married in 1991 and retired from Kaiser not too many years later.
“We were ready to find where our retirement journey would lead us,” Cheryl said.
Al said they began to visit the destinations the media was putting out about “best places to live” or “greatest places to retire.”
“We were continually disappointed — looking in Oregon and Washington,” he shook his head. “Then we decided to try Idaho.”
∙
The Boldens built their Twin Rivers area home, but they didn’t just sit back and live the stereotypical “retired” life: They became invested in their new community.
“We thought, ‘where could we fit in? Where could we best offer our talents?’” Al said. “The obvious choice was as EMTs.”
The couple joined the White Bird QRU and spent more than a decade helping their neighbors who would soon become their friends. They not only assisted in the various medical calls, but they were also instrumental in procuring an emergency vehicle for White Bird, as well as several portable AEDs for their community.
“We didn’t know the area at first, so Sheryl Clark would meet us at the bridge and show us the way,” Al said of some of the medical emergency calls. And we knew to keep whatever happened in confidence. You do your job and keep your mouth shut.”
However, word did spread about the Boldens and within a short time they became an integral part of the community.
“It’s been an honor to serve,” Cheryl said.
∙
Throughout the years, the Boldens have spent many evenings visiting at the Silver Dollar Bar, which has been a town meeting, greeting, eating and visiting center.
“It’s also referred to as ‘City Hall,’” grinned Al.
“If we need anything, we can call our Silver Dollar family,” Cheryl said.
∙
Al has also been on the Twin Rivers Home Association board and served two terms on the Syringa Hospital board as a trustee. Cheryl knits hats and scarves, which are handed out to those in need, especially the homeless.
“Our kids do the handing out – I just make them,” she said.
They attend Grangeville Christian Church. Their four children live in California, Maryland, Washington and Idaho (Grangeville), and they have eight grandchildren.
Royalty is nothing new to the couple, they laughed, as they served as White Bird’s “Crawdad King and Queen” for the crawdad boil one year.
“We are truly honored to be grand marshals,” they said. “There are so many people who are more deserving.”
