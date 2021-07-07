GRANGEVILLE — With temperatures soaring into the mid-90s, July 1-4 proved to be a hot Border Days for 2021.
In one of the celebration’s most popular events, it was all about the men this year. The Super Egg Toss saw all male winners, a mixture of first-timers and seasoned pros, and all Grangeville residents.
Friday, July 2, winners were father-son team Mac and Miles Lefebvre.
“We’ve been doing it about a decade, and this is the first win,” smiled Mac. That day, 854 people participated.
Day two, Saturday, July 3, saw a high of 1,688 people tossing eggs and another father-son team took top honors: Josh and Jack Bransford.
“I’ve been doing this as long as I can remember, and Jack’s been tossing the egg since he could walk,” Josh grinned. Josh has been a winner previously, but this was Jack’s first win.
The Fourth of July, Sunday, brought 1,074 to Main Street to try their hand at the toss.
Winners for day three were Cooper Wright and — a familiar name from day one — Miles Lefebvre.
“Miles’s dad suffered an injury in the egg toss and was unable to compete today,” said announcer Mike Johnson.
Cooper has been a winner in the event in year’s past, and the day three win for Miles made for a second win for him in 2021.
Cash and Carry provided the eggs for the event, and trophies were sponsored by Super 8.
•
“We all are Idaho natives,” said Terri Eckel, “except Derek.”
“I’m the outsider,” Derek smiled.
Terri and her husband, Lee, of Tulsa, Okla., were at the July 4 Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine, along with their daughters, Kelcie Eckel, and Hannah Eckel and her former boyfriend, Derek Wallis, both of El Paso, Texas.
That’s “former boyfriend,” as Wallis proposed to Hannah that Friday, July 2.
“We’re planning to get married in October, “Wallis said.
Border Days is a “coming home” event for Terri and Lee, who are former locals: Terri graduated Grangeville High School in 1986, and Lee from Clearwater Valley High School in 1980.
On events, Terri and Kelcie like the parade and Wallis, the egg toss. Hannah said, “The rodeo. I grew up watching rodeo with my grandma, I always enjoyed watching it with her. For me, that’s part of what keeps me coming back.”
•
For Tyler Nelson, he enjoys the parade each year of Border Days, while for Julia Dreadfulwater, “It’s making memories with our family and friends. Both live in Grangeville. Nelson tried something new this year.
“I’ve lived in Grangeville since 2006, and this is the first year I went to the rodeo,” he said. “It was a cool experience for a first time, really fun.
Both also enjoy the fireworks show put on by the Grangeville Fire Department (GFD), with Tyler adding that while it’s a bummer with the town ban on fireworks, it’s nice to be able to enjoy the GFD display at the GHS football field.
“And I really appreciate the fire department,” Julia added.
•
“It’s nice seeing the different people gather here,” said Brett McKenzie of Moscow. Many participants travel to Grangeville from surrounding areas for Border Days as part of yearly tradition, and he said he looks forward to traveling here every year. “I really like the egg toss, but we tend to drop it,” he laughed, “The food is great too, I think we like the scones the most.” The town holds a special place in his heart, he said, “Grangeville is smaller, but we love it and we’ll definitely keep coming back.”
•
“I have friends who live here and we started visiting a few years ago. Now we come every year for Border Days,” said Katie McFarley from Eagle. 2021 was her family’s fifth year of attending. “The art in the park is really fun, I love all the small-town businesses,” she said. “My favorite is the egg toss, and the kiddos loved the pony ride this year.” She said this area has a feel like no other. “Grangeville is a close-knit family, and it makes us feel at home.”
•
Makayla Williams and daughters Parker, 2, and Daycee, 4, haven’t missed a Border Days. Their rodeo roots go deep. “I used to do the local barrels,” she said. “My mom [Michelle Schaeffer] and I did the local team roping a few years ago, and that’s probably my favorite Border Days memory.” Makayla has often competed, and she is a fan of the roping events. The young girls enjoy the calf scramble, she said.
•
Joe McGuigan won the Firecracker Fun Run in 2019, and with the race picking up again this year, he wound up running the last mile barefoot into second place, having found the cheap shoes he brought were too tight on his feet.
“It has been a good time to come out of the shell and meet new people and catch up with old people and friends,” he said. “I picked up on going to the rodeo, and this is the first time I went to every single one.”
He enjoys the bull riding and the wild horse race. “Those are the most brutal,” he said.
The Nezperce High School alum has been living in Montana, where he works construction.
