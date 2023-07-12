Border Days 2023 egg toss winners photo

Egg toss winners for July 2, 3 and 4 are (L-R) Austin and Neal Wassmuth; Zane and Bryan Laufenberg and Chase Adkison and Dane Lindsley (who also won the toss-off).

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — With temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s, light breezes and even a night or two of some rain showers, Border Days week saw perfect weather for residents and visitors alike.

Street sports brought kids of all ages running for the joy of running — as well as $3 for the fastest foot racer. Champions were from all over, including Nebraska, Georgia, California, Utah, Washington, Oregon and, of course, Idaho.

Kolten Key and Trent Hunter photo

Cornhole tournament winners are (L-R) Kolten Key and Trent Hunter.
Dennis Brandt photo

Dennis Brandt enjoyed some food in Pioneer Park during Border Days.
Kerry McCulley and Andrew Land photo

(Left) Kerry McCulley has worked the GVFD fishpond for 35 years. He is pictured here with volunteer Andrew Lane.

