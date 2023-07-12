GRANGEVILLE — With temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s, light breezes and even a night or two of some rain showers, Border Days week saw perfect weather for residents and visitors alike.
Street sports brought kids of all ages running for the joy of running — as well as $3 for the fastest foot racer. Champions were from all over, including Nebraska, Georgia, California, Utah, Washington, Oregon and, of course, Idaho.
Day one, July 2, of the Super Egg Toss brought 900 eggs and 1,800 people to the streets where the winners were brothers team Neal and Austin Wassmuth.
“We’ve been doing it our whole lives,” they laughed following the event.
“And actually, the first time they won I think they were about 8 and 11,” Mom Lynnelle said.
The Wassmuth brothers, of Grangeville, think they have won the toss about 15 times in all.
“With each other, but he also cheated on me with another partner before and won,” Neal laughed, pointing to his brother.
Any practice runs?
“No, that’s bad juju,” they agreed.
Day two brought another brothers team to the finish line, tossing an egg over the flags for the win: Bryan and Zane Laufenberg, also of Grangeville.
“Yeah, we’ve been doing this our whole lives,” they agreed.
But practice beforehand?
“No way,” they said.
Bryan was a toss winner previously, with his cousin, but this was Zane’s inaugural win.
On the second day, July 3, 828 eggs were handed out for a total of 1,656 people participating.
Day 3, July 4, brought the most people downtown for the popular event: 2,160 for a total of 1,080 eggs tossed and cracked this day.
Independence Day also brought two new winners, another set of Grangeville High School graduates, Chase Adkison and Dane Lindsley. The duo was also the winner of the three-day toss off, crowned champions of the overall event.
A first for both in the win department, Lindsley has been participating in the event his entire life while Adkison has only been involved in the toss a handful of times. Both played baseball at GHS and Adkison is now on the Oklahoma State University team.
•
Bulldog baseball alums Kolten Key and Trent Hunter — who had their hands in the 2018 run the GHS boys made to the state semifinal — were back in Grangeville for the cornhole tournament fundraiser, which marked its third year boosting the high school baseball and softball teams during Border Days.
Key and Hunter won this year.
“We just took it one bag at a time and tried to get them on the board,” Key said. “Skill has a lot to do with it, but you just got to get some luck in with it, too.”
“We were definitely a good mix today,” Hunter added.
They’ve both stayed in the area, with Key taking work in tribal fisheries and Hunter with the optics manufacturer Nightforce in Orofino.
The 32-team event July 1 at Green Acres was the biggest tournament they’ve won. They said they play cornhole roughly once a month at family events or picnics.
They said the team they faced in the final “drove 14 hours to play at this tournament, like, semi-pros or something.”
Of Border Days more generally, they said they like coming back to their hometown, to see family and friends. “I like to go to the rodeos,” Hunter said. “I like all the street sports, and it’s just a good time every year.”
•
On July 3, Dennis Brandt was getting “fun on a bun” from the Trinity Lutheran Church’s stand in Pioneer Park.
While Brandt has lived in Grangeville for several years, this was the first year he was able to attend the Border Days celebrations.
He lamented missing the egg toss the morning of the third but said he was excited to try it out the next day. He was also looking forward to the rodeo that evening.
“Everybody’s so friendly,” Brandt commented, “I just love seeing everyone I know.”
•
Kerry McCulley, Grangeville native, has been working with the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department’s Fishpond for more than 35 years. This Border Days attraction provides a fun way for those of all ages a chance to win a goldfish or two, and the fire department to earn money toward fireworks.
“It’s really been our thing; everybody comes every year looking for the fishpond,” McCulley explained. “Generations come, the parents come back and try to win.”
When asked what his favorite event of Border Days is, McCulley responded with “One reason I like coming to the fishpond is that I get to see people I’ve known forever, who always come back to Border Days and they just want to walk through and talk. That’s the best part.”
“Seeing the community come together for three days is really fun,” McCulley finished.
