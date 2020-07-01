Well, the state approved the Main Street activities, so it looks like everything is on for Border Days’ Main Street events. Just remember to listen to Border Days committee members, announcers and law enforcement when asked to social distance and be safe. We want to keep our community healthy!
·
Win an E110 John Deere riding lawn mower from Bell equipment. Tickets are $10 each and the winner will be announced at the July rodeo (need not be present to win). All proceeds go to Grangeville Border Days. Purchase tickets at either Bell Equipment locations in Grangeville or Nezperce.
·
Be sure to check out the Safe and Sane Fireworks trailer at Cash and Carry Market parking lot.
·
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, and seeking the best for the community, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department has opted to cancel the fishpond dime toss at this year’s Border Days.
·
Thanks to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation for placing the yard flags throughout Grangeville in honor of the United States of America this Fourth of July.
·
The Idaho County Genealogical Society thanks the businesses who have historic photos on display for people to view during Border Days. Check these out at Lindsley's Home Furnishings, Northwest Insurance, Larson's, Randy Berg Insurance, Rockwell's, Inland Cellular and Big Dan's Barber Shop.
·
We know this year looks different for Border Days in many ways. Just remember it’s one season, and many fun activities are still taking place. Be sure to see this week’s special free Press Border Days section with news on grand marshal Don Heckman, royalty members, the committee, fireworks and more.
·
For a full slate of events as well as a variety of Border Days stories, see the special section in this week’s Free Press. In addition, a pull-out schedule of events is also enclosed in the section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.