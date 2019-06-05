Here we are, poking around for news again as the 108th annual Border Days draws near. The area’s biggest celebration is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6.
With the theme of “Blue Jeans and Country Dreams,” parades are set for each day at 2 p.m., and rodeos will be held each night at 6 p.m. Friday night is Pink Out the Rodeo where for each person who wears pink, the Border Days Committee will donate $1 to the local Eagles Aerie 539. The Eagles have a cancer fund that helps local people with various costs associated with cancer treatment. Friday night will also feature live music with The Hankers following the rodeo. Family night at the rodeo is Saturday.
*
This year’s grand marshal will be Janet Klement. Look for more news on Janet as the Free Press interviews her this week. Janet has a lot of family involved in Border Days from those who help with the set-up and tear down to rodeoers and royalty!
*
A great way to get yourself in the mood for all the Border Days activities is the Blue Jean Ball. This is the 26th fund-raiser of the Syringa Hospital Foundation, and the first time the event has been held in the summer.
The Blue Jean Ball is set for Friday, June 28, at the Elks Lodge. This will include music fit for dancing by The Fabulous Kingpins. Also included in the evening will be a dessert auction, raffles and food.
Anyone who wants to donate to this event – all proceeds will go toward a new ambulance – can contact Syringa Foundation Director Kristi Brooks or Syringa Community Relations Coordinator Dana Greig at 208-983-4684.
*
The 2020 Border Days queen tryouts are also set for Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., at the Grangeville Border Days Arena. Any of you teen cowgirls out there with aspirations to represent your community, contact chaperon Anna Wren or current queen Colby Canaday or princess Molly DeFord.
*
Do you have something handmade to sell during Border Days? Art in the Park is set for both Thursday and Friday July 4 and 5. This will be held at Pioneer Park (by the swimming pool). Vendor forms and information are available at Grangeville Centennial Library. Call 208-983-0951 for details.
*
Just a reminder that the popular Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center will host its annual Toy Scramble for kids on Friday, July 5, following the morning’s street sports on Main Street.
*
Stay tuned here for more Border Days news as the month wears on. Remember, you can always go to www.grangevilleborderdays.org for up-to-date information.
*
E-mail your information – church events, reunions, games, get-togethers and more – to lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com to be included in upcoming Corral Dust columns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.