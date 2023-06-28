GRANGEVILLE — With the theme of “Hometown Pride on the Fourth of July,” Grangeville’s 112th Annual Border Days celebration will kick off this weekend.
Start Friday, June 30, with Elk Burger Night, held at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and food service will start at 5:30 p.m.
“We will have the fresh ground beef burgers with hand-cut French fries for dinner. Salad and hot dogs are available, also,” said Elks member and volunteer Terri Tackett. The proceeds of the food sales will go to the Elks Lodge to assist with upkeep and building needs.
Cut ‘Em Loose with the nightly rodeos, which are set for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1, 2 and 3, at 6 p.m. On July 1 following the rodeo, music will be performed by Jake Jacobson and on July 2 following the rodeo, Coltrain will perform. July 3 is “Pink Out the Stands” to raise money for local cancer needs, as well as family night. Rodeo slack is set for Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m.
Street Sports and the Super Egg Toss are each morning, 9 a.m., July 2, 3 and 4, and parades will be July 2, 3 and 4, at 2 p.m. each day.
This year’s Border Days grand marshal is John Urbahn of Grangeville.
John Urbahn was born and raised in Grangeville.
“I remember riding in the kiddie parade on my neighbor’s Shetland pony when I was about 8 years old,” he recalled.
John worked throughout high school in his family’s business, Miller Hardware, on Grangeville’s Main Street (where Larson’s is now). He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1967 and went on to attend Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
He returned to Grangeville where he spent the next eight-plus years working alongside his dad at Miller Hardware, all the time buying into the family business. When his father died, he took over the store.
John and his wife, Annelle, married and the couple has three children: Tommiann, Jonna and Kurt, and six grandchildren.
John helped his own father prepare for the Border Days celebration when he was a child and has volunteered with the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, where he has helped set up the fireworks show each year.
“I was surprised about being chosen as grand marshal,” John said. “It’s really quite an honor.”
This year’s Border Days queen is recent Clearwater Valley High School graduate Macy Morrow of Harpster and Border Days princess is Elli Klapprich, a senior at Grangeville High School.
“I have really enjoyed meeting new people and interacting with little kids,” smiled Morrow.
“This year has been so great! Macy and I have had a wonderful time representing Idaho’s oldest rodeo,” Klapprich added. “It is rewarding being a role model for the younger generation.”
Art in the Park is set for July 1 and 2; strawberry shortcake and pulled pork sandwiches will be available at Pioneer Park July 3; the annual art show will be hosted by the Elks July 1-3; the cowboy breakfast will be held July 2-4; and the car show and fireworks are set for the Fourth. For a full schedule of events, see the Border Days roster and the special section in this week’s Free Press or check out the Idaho County Free Press Facebook page for the schedule of events.
