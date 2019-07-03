GRANGEVILLE – Locate a partner. Check.
Wipe off sweaty palms. Check.
Check egg for any blemishes. Check.
Loosen up the arms. Check.
It’s time for the Border Days Super Egg Toss 2019.
Who will win this year’s coveted daily prizes of $20, plus the priceless trophies sponsored by Super 8? Well, a good place to start is to look at the past winners.
Looking back on winners from the past 10 years (see side story), one can draw some conclusions and discover some interesting statistics.
Relatives, and, especially father and son and brother teams, seem to have an edge on winning. Since 2009, teams of relatives have won the toss 16 times.
The egg toss sport may start out about 50-50 with male and female winners; however, the men take on the winning titles nearly 100 percent of the time. In the past 10 years, the only female to win at the toss is Chantel Key Kaufman.
Since 2009, about 165,000 eggs have been cracked on Grangeville’s Main Street, with more than 34,000 people participating. That’s about the population of Lewiston.
For Chantel Key Kaufman, a 2014 graduate of Grangeville High School, missing the egg toss is not an option.
“I will definitely be coming back for Border Days this year and participating in the egg toss,” the now-married radiologic technologist said. She will come in from Lewiston for the festivities.
“Since my dad and I have won in the past, I want to throw with him one of the days because it’s become a tradition for us now,” she said. “However, in my family, we like to switch partners every day just for fun, so I think I’ve thrown with every family member throughout the years, and we’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember.”
Key Kaufman isn’t all about keeping the secrets to herself – she’s willing to pass on an important bit of advice:
“One tip I have is to watch your back on the ‘behind the back’ toss, because you are most likely going to get hit by someone else’s egg -- I say this from experience,” she laughed.
Not only was Key Kaufman lucky in the egg toss in 2016 when she and her father, Mike, were winners – she was also lucky in love two years ago.
“I met my husband, Jeff, at Border Days,” she smiled.
2005 GHS graduate Neal Wassmuth, now of Moscow, said he will “for sure be around for Border Days and the egg toss.”
He also offered up some advice to would-be tossers:
“The best partner to have in the egg toss isn’t always the best tosser or catcher,” he explained. “It’s the person who knows you best.”
Wassmuth and his brother, Austin, have come out on the winning side several times and he has also won the event with his uncle, Mike.
He said, “the person who knows you best knows if your left hook is trash, and they’re ready to dive four feet to the left for the catch because they’re ready for you to shank it.”
The most important advice from all winners every year is to simply “have fun.”
The egg toss is set for each morning on Main Street following street sports. This year that’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6, 9 a.m. Grab a partner, grasp an egg, line up on Main Street and get ready for announcer Mike Johnson to start calling out the tosses. All ages can participate.
