·Camas Prairie Cruisers Show and Shine: The car show had more than 40 participants July 4. Winners included Al and Alice Humphrey with the People’s Choice Award for their 1914 Model-T Ford Roadster; and Max and Teresa Childs won second place with their 1954 Chevy Bel-Air.
·The 2021 Border Days Queen is Camden Barger of Grangeville. She was crowned by 2020 queen Kaylee Page and princess Josie Remacle.
·The winner of the riding lawn more from Bell Equipment is Stephanie Holman of Grangeville. All proceeds from the raffle go to Border Days.
·Egg toss winners for 2020 are: July 2 – Hayden and Chad Hill; July 3 – Shawn and Calen Wolter; July 4 and overall champions – Austin Wassmuth and Jesse Stone.
·Parade winners are: Royalty on horseback: 1st – Lewiston Roundup; 2nd – Triple Bar Drill Team; Royalty on float: 1st – Lewis County Fair; 2nd – Idaho County Fair; Non-commercial: 1st – Idaho Stars Dance Academy; 2nd – Idaho County Veterans; Commercial: 1st – Frank’s Towing; 2nd – Smokey Bear (USFS).
