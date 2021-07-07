∙ Border Days 2022 Queen is Emma Roach of Grangeville.
∙ Egg toss winners 2021 are: day 1, Mac and Miles Lefebvre; day 2, Josh and Jack Bransford; day 3 and toss-off winners, Cooper Wright and Miles Lefebvre. All are of Grangeville.
∙ Camas Prairie Cruisers Car Club Show and Shine: 37 cars participated. People’s Choice first-place went to Grangeville High School graduate Randy Wells of Stevenson, Wash., with a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner; second-place, Sally Foster of Kamiah, with a 1955 Chevy Bel Air wagon; and third-place, Marvin Thach of Riggins with a 1952 Chevy pickup.
∙ Cornhole tournament winners: 1st: Blake Darr and Kannen Eckert, 2nd place: Cameron Grantham and Tom McConkey.
∙ Parade winners: Royalty on horseback: 1st – White Bird Rodeo and 2nd – Riggins Rodeo; royalty on float: 1st – Lewis County Fair and 2nd – Idaho County Fair; commercial float: 1st – P1FCU and 2nd – Frank’s Towing; non-commercial float: 1st – U.S. Forest Service and 2nd – Grangeville Senior Center.
