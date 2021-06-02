Woo hoo! Border Days is on its way. We’re only a month out from all the festivities, which means we have Corral Dust for all the Border Days news.
The rodeo will be held each night at 6 p.m. with family night and “pink out the stands” set for July 1. The band “Eli Howard and the Greater Good” will play after the rodeo July 2. Parades are set for July 2, 3 and 4, each at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Hats off to America.”
For details go to www.grangevilleborderdays.org.
The Eagles Hoedown is set for June 26 and will be a great kickoff to the July 4 events. More about this next week (though it’s been in the paper, so look on-line if you’re curious right now: www.idahocountyfreepress.com).
Come celebrate the Ninth Annual “All Class Reunion” on Saturday, July 3. If you went to Grangeville High School any year, come join the fun, visit with old friends and make some new ones. This is set for the Grangeville Gun Club after the Border Days parade on Saturday, July 3.
There are many classes who are hosting reunions. More on this next week, as well.
The Grangeville Centennial Library is again sponsoring the annual Art in the Park celebration during Border Days. Vendors are sought for the event.
Art in the Park will be held at Pioneer (City) Park Friday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Complete an application and return to the library as soon as possible to secure a location. Preference will be given to returning vendors as well as vendors who sign up to attend both days (one day event booths will be available). Go to http://grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library/ or http://grangevilleborderdays.org/.
The American Legion Post No. 37 in Grangeville will host a Firecracker 5K Fun Run July 4, 8 a.m., during Border Days. Cost is $15. Those interested must preregister by June 27. Forms are at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E. Main Street, and on the American Legion Post No. 37 Facebook page. Return forms to the veterans center. Call 208-983-9387 for details.
Border Days Royalty tryouts are set for Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m., at the Border Days Arena. Those interested in trying out should call royalty advisor Anna Wren at 208-790-0307.
This year’s queen is Camden Barger and princess is Macy Smith. The 2022 queen and princess will be announced the last night of the rodeo.
The royalty luncheon is set for July 3, 11 a.m.
Tune in next week to find out who this year’s grand marshal is. Hint: He’s had a long history with the Border Days Committee.
If you have Border Days information for here in Corral Dust, for the news sections of the Free Press or for our special Border Days section, e-mail to lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com. Do it right now while you’re thinking about it — it will be July 4 before you know it!
