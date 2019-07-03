GRANGEVILLE — “It’s the same old norm,” Border Days committee secretary Justin DeFord told the Free Press of the 108th annual rodeo. “We’re keeping it simple.”
This year marks the start of a new era for the Border Days Rodeo, as the familiar sight of 32-year committeeman Brad Arnzen directing traffic at the north end of the arena won’t be seen, as he retired.
“Brad did everything, and he was huge with Border Days,” DeFord said. “He was the man.”
Look for Jim Fogleman to step in at the north and, and for DeFord to run the south end.
Apart from the change of arena directors, look for the July 4-5-6 shows to feature about 290 competitors — more than 240 pros and 50 locals.
Family night this Saturday, July 6, figures to be a big show, as the draw, as of press time Tuesday, listed eight bareback riders, eight saddle bronc riders and 11 team roping teams on the pro side, as well as regular entries in other events.
July 4 and July 5 pencil as the big nights for bull riding, with five regular bull riders on the draw Thursday and five novice bull riders on for Friday.
Women’s events — headlined by 43 pro entries in barrel racing and 45 in breakway roping — feature prominently all three nights as well as during the Friday morning, July 5 blitz.
On the sheet for that slack session are 13 breakaway contestants, a steer wrestler and 13 barrel racers set to go in rapid succession starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5. Admission for slack time is free.
The local team roping slate filled fast, the regular number of local barrel racers have signed up and the chicken scramble is back on all three nights.
For the official entrants, there’s a total of $13,800 in added money once again.
It’d take a bit of luck for someone to top the payout of $2,200 to the top bull rider a couple of years ago, when only one posted a qualified ride. There figure to be $1,000 top payouts in multiple events, with barrel racing looming large on the women’s side and saddle bronc on the men’s.
The main events are set for 6 p.m. each night. Admission is $15 regular, $5 ages 6-12 and free for those younger.
