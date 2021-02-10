Was there a specific experience that motivated you to add boudoir sessions to your list of services?
After I had my kids, I found myself very self conscious. I wore baggy clothes and didn’t want people to see what I looked like. I started thinking more and more about it and realized my body did just something so amazing for me. It gifted me life, my children, and I should be grateful because a lot of people don’t get to do that. I wanted to feel better about myself and see myself in a different way and help other women do the same. I did a few for my friends and they loved it. A lot of the time when we look in the mirror we see negative things and not all of the wonderful things. I did a mini session marathon in November 2019 and from there it snowballed. I was nervous starting in the area because we’re a little, “small town USA” but, there’s a real demand here.
In your experience, what are some of the main reasons people decide to do a boudoir shoot?
I see women who have been through all sorts of milestones. A lot of the time women have just been through something big like having a baby, or maybe they’re getting ready to get married, or something that makes them want to celebrate themselves. But I think the biggest reason is to gain self-confidence and celebrate themselves.
What does feminine beauty mean to you as a photographer?
Boudoir photography is feminine beauty in its most raw form. You’re vulnerable and exposed. The goal is to help women see beautiful things about themselves. There is so much that makes women beautiful, our curves - we are just beautiful beings. It’s important for women to feel that and see that.
You’re an advocate for female empowerment and body positivity, how does boudoir lend itself to that?
I think boudoir is a main avenue toward body positivity and female empowerment. You are vulnerable and exposed. But when you get to see your photos, that experience has allowed for you to see how beautiful you are and change how you perceive yourself. Its so important to celebrate and be kind to ourselves.
How do you choose each subject’s outfits?
I have lingerie in sizes extra small through 4x. I send a questionnaire and ask which colors, (which is fun because I get to shop). I ask them what they want to highlight and what to minimize and then we go from there to decide what type of clothing we use in the shoot.
Can you describe the energy in the room when you’re conducting a shoot?
I always ask my clients what music they like. There’s also a lot of laughing. It’s a light, fun vibe and people really enjoy themselves. There’s usually something to laugh at during your session because I’ve tripped on something or sat on the curtain and pulled the whole rod down. I’m usually really clumsy so there’s usually something to laugh at during your session with me.
What’s the first thing you do before photographing someone?
We start with makeup and finish with hair with Kaylie Adams from Orofino, she’s excellent at what she does and commutes to do these shoots; shes just amazing. Then we lay out the wardrobe. We go through all the pieces, and they tell me what they like and don’t like and then we try it on and we decide what would look best. We usually try and get a variety, but more importantly, I try to get to know them so they feel comfortable.
Do you notice a difference in your subjects when they enter the room for a shoot versus when the shoot is over?
I have a lot of women tell me they almost canceled because they were so nervous. But, usually, by the end of the session they’re feeling really comfortable and good about themselves. It’s very emotional. When they are really nervous beforehand, it’s the best experience, because when they see their photos -- they are floored. A lot of the times when we do their image reveal, they cry because they get to see themselves in a way they don’t normally get to. They’ve never experienced something like this that makes them feel so empowered. They’re like, “Who is that?” And I just say, “it’s you!” Its an amazing experience that stays with you. That’s my favorite part.
What is one thing you wish everyone would understand about boudoir photography?
Exposing yourself in the way that we do in boudoir photography, can have a bad rap. It’s kind of a touchy subject. But women should be able to celebrate their bodies and not feel any shame in that state. You should be able to express yourself however you want and appreciate and celebrate your body in any way you want. It doesn’t have to be sexualized. Depending on the pose and so many things the photography is used to express your femininity and beauty and help you feel comfortable in your raw form.
And, you don’t need a significant other to gift the photos to. This shoot is so much more about you. The experience in itself is a gift to yourself.
What makes a great boudoir photo?
I think, first of all, the woman needs to feel comfortable. Kaylie works really hard to make sure they feel comfortable about how they look. Then we pick outfits they are comfortable with and relaxed in. I help women pose, everything from breathing to how they arch their back, and in a way that’s not “judge-y.” The most beautiful images come when the subject is comfortable.
Bonus: If you could work with any photographer in the world, who would it be?
This one is easy for me: Karla Mason. She lives in Virginia. She’s a boudoir photographer and her whole brand is empowerment. Hearing from her clients, she’s great to work with. I just feel like she would be the most amazing person to work with. She’s down to earth and easy to talk to. I’ve done some mentoring with her and it was an excellent experience.
