RIGGINS — No injuries, but rather property damage was reported earlier this month when a boulder rolled from a hillside into a Riggins residence.
The incident was reported on Friday, Feb. 5, at 680 Big Salmon Road, at 4:25 p.m. (PT), according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. A caller reported witnessing a boulder hit the residence, at which point Riggins fire and EMS personnel were dispatched.
No one was home at the time of the incident, and one of the homeowners, Margaret Mae Williams, was informed. Responders reported the boulder had smashed the garage and vehicles. The homeowners were insured. Investigator was ICSO Deputy Roberto Hernandez.
