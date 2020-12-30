GRANGEVILLE — Main Street has gained a retail clothing and accessories shop.
The Untamed Daisy Boutique will hold its grand opening this Friday, Jan. 1, at noon.
Located at 158 East Main Street, 1A, in the mini mall, The Untamed Daisy is owned by Haley Patton Wemhoff.
“I’m really excited for this endeavor,” she smiled.
Wemhoff went to Grangeville schools and finished high school on-line in 2017. She went on to attend, and graduate from, cosmetology school.
“I just decided I didn’t love it,” she explained. “I didn’t want to do something I didn’t love.”
She purchased a Cricut machine, which is a device that works with computer software to enable people to design and create a variety of things including vinyl transfers, scrapbooking items and more.
“It was more complicated than I had anticipated,” she recalled. However, she said she sat down and forced herself to learn the software and intricacies of the machine.
“After I started doing it, practicing more and more, I love it,” she said.
She has been able to create a variety of T-shirt designs and transfers and can customize any T-shirt, including specific logos and brands. Customers can provide their own shirts or she can bulk order.
She also offers a variety of other clothing items, including dresses, jeans and shirts, and other items such as duffel bags and blankets.
“I’m willing to work within price ranges so everyone can afford to get what they want; just talk to me,” she said.
Haley and her husband, Dan, have two children: Tyden is 6, and Tinley is 8 months. He works for Idaho Transportation Department and the couple also have some cows on their rural farm.
“I really wanted to be able to do something that was fun and flexible with my kids,” she said. With the downtown boutique, she is able to bring her daughter and be close to her son’s school and activities.
In addition to her own inventory, a vendor will offer Posh products in the store.
“And I’m looking for other people who want to add items, too,” she said. Those interested in selling items in her boutique can call and talk to her or stop by and visit.
Wemhoff is in the middle of staining and placing pallets in the store to use as backdrops to hang clothes. She will have a dressing room and a bathroom is shared at the end of the hallway. She said she appreciates her husband, her mom and other family members for all their support.
Current plans are to be open Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. View The Untamed Daisy on Facebook to see times and any schedule changes.
And where did the boutique name hail from?
“Both our kids were born in April, and the daisy is their birth month flower,” she explained, smiling. “And, well, we have kind of a wild life with these two little ones.”
To reach Wemhoff, call 208-507-1199.
