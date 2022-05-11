GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County will see a red-carpet movie premiere Thursday, May 12, when Grangeville sisters Mary Beth Bowen and Faustina Bowen, through their company Industrious Family Films, present “Grisly Grisell.”
The showing will occur at The Blue Fox Theater on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free; donations will be accepted for future projects. Information about an after-party at The Rib Guy — including a silent auction — will be announced at the premier. Cake and hors d’oeuvres will be served there, and other food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“We are excited to see the fruits of our labors,” Mary Beth said.
“We hope people will come dressed up and treat it like the fun red-carpet premier we want it to be,” Faustina added.
They also hope everyone stays as the credit rolls after the hour-long film.
“That’s just out of respect for all the people who worked on the movie, and there will be some fun bloopers at the end, too,” Mary Beth said.
Grisly Grisell, a take of the Wars of the Roses, tells the story of two medieval families who arrange a marriage contract between their children: Leonard, a brash lad, and the carefree Grisell.
After a horrific accident in which Grisell is wounded at the hand of Leonard, she is left so disfigured that she is no longer marriageable. Abandoned by friends and rejected by family, Grisell is left to endure ridicule and suspicion.
Grisell’s virtues shine through and transforms her disfigured countenance, teaching the viewer that beauty is more than skin deep. In the end, she wins the heart of the most unexpected hero as he undergoes a transformation of his own.
Music for the movie was made by Music Forge in Cottonwood, and the film includes various actors, including those in the Bowen family and extras from the area. It stars Michael Bowen and Abbey Eskine as the main characters.
See the movie trailer link at www.industriousfamily.com/grisly-grisell.html.
