Derek Eldridge of Grangeville (pictured) has been shooting archery for “a month or so,” he told the Free Press last Wednesday, Jan. 29. “I try and shoot an hour a day.” Eldridge was among dozens who turned out for the Camas Prairie Bowmen weekly winter shoot at the National Guard Armory in Grangeville. Bowman Rocky Howe told the Free Press the turnout that night was even bigger than a big night he had attended there two weeks prior, and Bowman Mike Schlegel told the paper he was pleased to see so many newcomers. Information about upcoming shoots is online at facebook.com/camasprairiebowmen.
As for Eldridge, he said he shot OK during the pictured set. “I pulled the first one and put his next two in the yellow,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.