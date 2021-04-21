WHITE BIRD — Idaho State Police is investigating last week’s commercial vehicle accident that resulted in a fire and shut U.S. Highway 95 down for more than two hours.
The driver, Jordan Ochoa Diaz, 32, of Rupert, suffered minor injuries.
The crash was reported last Friday, April 16, around 5:57 p.m., according to ISP. Ochoa Diaz was driving a semitractor pulling two loaded hay trailers southbound when, at milepost 225.5 (two miles north of White Bird), the vehicle brakes failed. Ochoa Diaz swerved to the right, causing the hay trailers to tip over, and then both they and the tractor came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
Ochoa Diaz self-extracted from the vehicle, which then became engulfed in flames. The highway was blocked for 2.5 hours.
Crews with the Salmon River Rural and White Bird fire departments responded, assisted on scene by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Frank’s Towing and Recovery handled wrecker services.
