STITES — The Brandt family will be honored as this year’s grand marshals for Stites Days.
Stites Hardware had its beginnings around 1910 when Phil Hartman started Stites Harness Company. He died in 1940 and his son, Ernest, bought the store from his father’s estate. The business name changed to Stites Hardware and Ernest, along with his wife, Elsie, ran the business for more than 20 years. The store was located across the street from its present location in a building shared with the 1916 Bar. The present post office building served as the warehouse. On Jan. 1, 1962, John and Norma Brandt bought the business and rented the buildings from Hartmans. In 1963, the Brandts bought property and started building the first of the present hardware store buildings.
John Brandt was born in Orofino and grew up there, and in Pierce. His dad, Walt, and grandpa, Charles Johnson, were in the logging and sawmill business. About 1945, Walt was hired by Leonard Floan to build a sawmill on Clearcreek near Kooskia, (currently Kooskia National Fish Hatchery property), so the family moved to Kooskia. John graduated from Kooskia High School in 1948 along with Norma Hosig. They were married in 1950 and began building a house in Kooskia where Norma still lives. The first of Norma’s family (the Kribs) had come to the Clearwater area in 1885. Her grandfather, Sam Hosig, homesteaded on Tahoe Ridge in 1895.
After the couple married, John worked in sawmills and the woods until 1962 when they bought the store. Throughout the years as they built their house, they had bought a lot from Hartmans. Ernest kept suggesting that they buy him out. One cold, early winter day in the woods when everything broke down or wouldn’t start, John decided the store might be a good thing. Norma agreed and so it started. As they ran the business in Hartman’s building, they began construction of the new store, which would double their floor space. They did all the work themselves with some help from family. John had learned a lot from helping his dad build sawmills. He drew the plans, poured the concrete, laid the blocks, did the plumbing, wiring and roofing.
During that time the store was open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., six days a week.
“Dad always said he had retired from the woods and now only worked half days — 12 hours,” said Lucky Brandt. “I was 10 years old when Mom and Dad bought the store, so I kind of grew up with the business. I was there after school every day, and all day Saturdays, through high school, and learned the business and building construction at the same time. My sister, Amee (Coulter) was right there, too. Brother, Skip, was born in 1964 and basically grew up in Stites at the store.”
“Our Uncle, Mike Rendish, taught at Pullman High School and had most of summers off. He and my aunt and three cousins would come down and help in the store or with the ongoing building projects,” Lucky added. “My grandpa, Nick Hosig, was a fine carpenter and excellent cabinet maker. He hung doors and built many store displays and fixtures. Other aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents helped as time allowed.”
A friend of John’s, Dr. Charles Higgins, wanted office space, so he and Mom began the next building project to add the doctor office and more store space. As property on both sides became available, John was always ready to build some more. The business continued to expand, so they added a warehouse and a lumber building. Later, they added more outdoor storage and a larger warehouse.
The family had expanded, too.
“I got married, and my wife, Nancy, joined the store and our three kids grew up there learning and helping,” Lucky said. Amee married and after her husband, Daniel Coulter, finished his Army time in Germany, they joined the store and their three girls were soon there, too. Skip married and Pia and their son, Nicholas, joined.
“Throughout the years, some of us retired or left to pursue other interests,” Lucky said. “For the last few years, Amee and Daniel, and their son-in-law, Mike Curtis, have been the crew.”
Beginning July 1, the new owners, Dionne Wells and Terry Sanford, and their family and crew will run the store.
“Daniel, Skip, and I will be there some and available for help as needed for a while,” Lucky said.
Dionne and Terry have been in building construction for many years and are the owners of Pleasant Valley Log Homes in Stites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.