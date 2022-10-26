An idea that has been rumbled about for years throughout Idaho and Lewis counties has become a step closer to reality: Excising Kooskia and Elk City schools from Mountain View School District 244 and adding them to Kamiah Joint School District 304.
“Today, both the Mountain View 244 and Kamiah Joint 304 school districts were served petitions under Idaho Code,” an e-mail to the Free Press from Skip Brandt late Monday afternoon, Oct. 24 read.
The petition is one “for excision and annexation,” and is signed by Greg Johnson and R. Skipper Brandt.
“Note that Greg Johnson and myself are acting as citizen/ taxpayers. He is a graduate of Kamiah and I am a graduate of Kooskia,” the email read. “This has nothing to do with our roles as county commissioners.”
Idaho Code states, “The board of trustees of each school district, no later than 30 calendar days after its first regular meeting held subsequent to receipt of the petition, shall transmit the petition, with recommendations, to the state board of education.”
“We have received it and the board will meet in the near future to review state code and take it into consideration,” MVSD Superintendent Steve Higgins said late Monday. “Right now, there’s really not much else to comment on.”
The petition included a legal description of the Kooskia and Elk City area that are proposed to be excised from MVSD and annexed into Kamiah; a map showing the boundaries of the districts as they presently appear and how they would appear if the petition is approved; a description of reasons for the petition; an estimate of the school population affected; and an estimate of the market value of the area described in the petition.
Reasons for the submission of the petition include the distance, as Grangeville and Kooskia are 26 miles apart and Kamiah and Kooskia are eight miles apart.
The document also states, “While the three communities have roots in logging, Grangeville, located on the prairie, is more connected to agriculture. Located on the Clearwater River, both Kamiah and Kooskia share history and culture.”
Under fiscal management, the petition claims having a superintendent overseeing schools in closer proximity to one another would enhance efficiency.
“There is a perception, whether accurate or not, that Grangeville schools benefit from the MVSD office being located in Grangeville. This perception pits Kooskia and Grangeville against each other, which is detrimental to both,” the petition reads.
The paperwork states the current market value for MVSD is $1,733,142,759 and the current market value for KJSD is $436,349,915. The market value of the area proposed to be excised and annexed is approximately $779,936,886.
Idaho Code 33-308 states in part, “If the state board of education shall approve the proposal, it shall be submitted to the school district electors residing in the area described in the petition, at an election held in the manner provided in chapter 4, title 33, Idaho Code. Such election shall be held within 60 days after the state board approves the proposal.”
