KOOSKIA – At least one Idaho County resident will be attending the National Republican Convention in August.
During the Idaho State Republican Convention held in Nampa in late June, Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt was nominated to be a Trump delegate to the National Republican Convention.
Brandt, one of 10 Trump delegates, also attended the 2016 national convention, which was held in Cleveland, Ohio.
“It was an honor and an experience of a lifetime to be at the National Convention where Donald Trump was nominated to be our president,” Brandt stated.
The 2020 Republican National Convention is still in flux. Originally scheduled to be held in Charlotte, N.C., complications arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of failed negotiations for a scaled down convention, on June 2, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ultimately rejected the plans submitted by the Republican Party to host this year’s convention. President Trump immediately began looking for a new host state and was accommodated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The official business of the convention will still take place in Charlotte, with other convention events and speeches taking place in Jacksonville, Fla. President Trump's nomination acceptance speech is slated for Aug. 27 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Brandt will be attending the portion of the convention to be held in Jacksonville.
“COVID-19 has train wrecked so many events, and the convention is no exception,” Brandt said. “I was really looking forward to being in Charlotte, but those cards did not play out.”
