GRANGEVILLE — “Idaho County receives the largest chunk of SRS [Secure Rural Schools] funding in the state of Idaho, which this year is just more than $7 million,” said Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt.
Brandt spoke to the Mountain View School District 244 board and patrons at the May 5 meeting.
He said people often get SRS and PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) mixed up.
“PILT is strictly for county government,’ based on the acres of federal land, he explained.
“When I went to school in Kooskia, this district was the richest school district in the state,” due to timber harvest and the 25% from all timber cut that went to the district, Brandt said. “Now that we’re not cutting, we’re just letting it burn, Congress has put in this process to try to keep us harmless.”
He said there are three areas where the SRS payment goes, including Title 1 for roads and schools; Title 2 for Forest Service projects in the county, and Title 3, for fire mitigation, fire and rescue, etc. He said Idaho County has always put the maximum allowable amount into Title 1 which is 85%, Title 2-8%, and Title 3-7%.
“In Title 1, 70% goes to roads and 30% to schools,” he explained.
“How do we get that amount reversed?” trustee Casey Smith half-joked.
Brandt answered with saying the “sin tax” on alcohol and cigarettes is one that hasn’t changed in 30 years.
Brandt went on to say the amount MVSD received was based on Average Daily Attendance (ADA) with that number provided by the state. He said that MVSD 244’s amount was calculated on the ADA number 1,065.9, which totaled $1,060,888.49.
“I felt that should be higher — about 1,200— but I have not been in on figuring out where that number comes from,” he admitted. “I have just always been on the end of making sure it goes through, but this is definitely something that needs to be checked out.”
He explained that each student in the district was worth about $950 in this configuration.
“So, if you’re missing 110 students or so — that’s a big chunk of change,” he said.
Board members B Edwards and Melisa Kaschmitter noted the information as something to check on.
“It’s not something that could be changed for this year as the checks have already gone out,” Brandt said. “But it needs to be focused on for next year.”
