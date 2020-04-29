GRANGEVILLE – Starting next Monday, May 4, the City of Grangeville will begin its business district sidewalk renovation project, with the brick strips to be removed and filled in with concrete.
So, for those who want their personalized brick back, city administrator Tonya Kennedy recommends a couple of options.
First, find the location of your brick.
Next, if you see work progressing in that location, you can recover your brick on site and take it with you.
“Otherwise, all the bricks with names will go onto a pallet,” Kennedy said. People can call city hall to see whether the block their brick is located has been processed, and if so, they will receive instructions on where to go to recover it.
“People will have to sort through them,” she said. “They will be in the stack, and they can find the brick they are looking for and pick it up.”
The city has budgeted $27,000 to conduct the renovation project, removing bricks in trenches along both sides of Main Street, from Meadow to College streets, and replacing them with gray, stenciled concrete. Bricks were originally placed during the 2000 Main Street revitalization project, sold as part of a private fund-raiser to help reduce assessment costs for affected property owners.
Removal was necessitated as the bricks have settled in places, and have been not maintained, creating an eyesore due to weeds and also a hazard for pedestrians.
Contact city hall at 208-983-2851.
