Hey, there! Did ya’all hear Border Days is up and running? Plans continue for the three-day event, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2, 3 and 4, with parades each day at 2 p.m., and rodeos each night at 6 p.m. Stay tuned in case there are changes in anything. With the craziness in our world these past few months, schedules are definitely subject to change!
*
Border Days Queen Kaylee Page and Princess Josie Remacle are calling all young ladies interested in becoming royalty. Grangeville Border Days royalty try outs will be Thursday, June 25, at the Border Days Arena in Grangeville. Applications are due by the June 22. For questions contact royalty advisor Anna Wren at 208-790-0307 or Facebook message Kaylee or Josie. Check out the Facebook Border Days royalty page for more details.
*
Start thinking now about tour parade entry with the theme of “Country Pride Country Wide.” Sign up online at http://grangevilleborderdays.org/.
*
Triple Bar Drill Team is up and running. Those young ladies ages 10-18 who are interested can get a hold of Amy Farris or Tracy Sharp in Grangeville.
*
Grangeville High School’s All Class Reunion will be held after the parade on Friday, July 3, at the Grangeville Gun Club. All are invited.
*
Art in the Park is set for Border Days on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, at Pioneer Park. Potential vendors are asked to call Grangeville Centennial Library for details: 208-983-0951.
*
Unfortunately, the Bicentennial Historical Museum will not have its doors open with a special display during Border Days this year. Hopefully this will be back with a bang in 2021!
