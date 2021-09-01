GRANGEVILLE — American Legion Post No, 37 has rescheduled its September meeting to Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. All veterans are invited to attend to find out the American Legion’s missions and goals. Questions may be directed to adjutant Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments