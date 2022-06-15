GRANGEVILLE — The upcoming Border Days Rodeo is to be held July 1-3, and entries close June 20. Entries are through the High Call app; details are online at icarodeo.com. Questions about entering the main events? Call 208-918-1591.

Main events include bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc and bull riding, tie down, breakaway and team roping, steer wrestling, and novice bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.

Performances will be 6 p.m. each night July 1-2-3, with slack at 10 a.m. that Saturday, July 2. Stock is once again being provided by Gold Buckle and Kelly Bowcutt.

Local events include junior barrels, team roping and mini bulls. Contact Wade Peterson, 208-507-1299, for local entries June 20-24.

