2020 Border Days Rodeo local team roping slots are full, but local barrels entries are open through June 29 or until full. Participants must be 17 or younger as of Jan. 1, 2020, and must reside in Idaho, Lewis or Clearwater county. Call Megan Petersen 5-7 p.m. to enter at 208-451-4416.
The 109th annual Grangeville Border Days Rodeo is set to run July 2-4, starting at 6 p.m. that Thursday and continuing with shows at the same times that Friday and Saturday. Parades are set for 2 p.m. each day. Main entry details are online at icarodeo.com.
Final details of the draw were not available as of press time on Jun. 23, but organizer Brad Arnzen said that as of Tuesday morning 300 entries had been confirmed, including ICA (Idaho Cowboys Association) and local events. He anticipated about 40-50 more will be confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.