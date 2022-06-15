GRANGEVILLE — The cornhole tournament is on again this year! It will be held Sunday, July 3, at GreenAcres Nursery. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the games begin at 11 a.m. This benefits Grangeville High softball and baseball.

