KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School’s fall sports meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m., in the CVHS Library. This will be for high school football, volleyball and cross-country, and junior high football and girls basketball. All paperwork needed will be discussed.

