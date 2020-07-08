RIGGINS -- “Dare to Kayak,” made possible by an Idaho Wild Rivers Grant, through the Idaho Department of Commerce, and by the Salmon River Dive Team, is offering another program to introduce our kids to paddling, water safety, and conservation on the Salmon River, July 21-23 and Aug. 5-7. Space is limited; call Devon Barker 208-413-0319 or e-mail devonbarker@gmail.com for more info. CDC and State guidelines will be followed.

