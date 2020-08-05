Elk City Days is on track to begin Friday afternoon and events will be happening until Saturday evening. Town has been extra full of visitors since Memorial Day, with lots of out-of-state licenses observed and many people out and about recreating. Businesses have been having record breaking days. It kind of feels like it's already Elk City Days. Organizers encourage attendees to do what is comfortable for them from staying home to attending all that's going on. Masks and social distancing are strongly advised, especially for anyone at a larger health risk. Hand sanitizer will be provided at porta-potty sites and most businesses already provide it. For the schedule see the story on this page.
From the generous donations of readers across the Pacific Northwest, the Elk City Community Library has 24 new items ready for checkout. Books and books-on-CD have been catalogued and prepared for our patrons. Come see our newest selections. The summer reading program is in its last couple of weeks and the end-of-the-summer party will be Aug. 11 at 2:15 p.m. Ice cream sundaes and punch are on the tap and our reading winners will be announced. There are prizes provided by the Forest Service and books for every participating reader donated by Grangeville Centennial Library and a local patron. Super fun craft projects have been an on-going thing all summer; again, donated by Grangeville Centennial Library along with goodie bags to be handed out at the party. It should be fun!
